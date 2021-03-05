Spread the love



















Babies For Sale- Boy for 6 lakh & Girl for 4 Lakh? Rayan (30) of Mulky Arrested in this Trade

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press briefing at police commissioner’s conference hall, Police Commissioner N Sashi Kumar said, “After we received a call with the information from Odanadi, a Mysuru based NGO, that a man from Dakshina Kannada has been involved in the illegal trade of selling infants, where a Girl baby is sold at Rs 4 lakh and baby boy at Rs 6 lakh. Either the baby boy or baby girl would be delivered at the address mentioned by the man in this trade, only after an advance of Rs 1.5 lakh is made. and the baby would be delivered within 15 days or a month”.

“After getting reliable information, we found out that the culprit had already sold an infant girl to a woman named Kavitha from Karkala for Rs 3 lakh, and it is learnt that the baby girl was brought from Hassan. In this regard, we have now arrested one man named Rayan (30), a resident of Mulky who had sold this five-month-old infant to Kavitha. Now the baby has been rescued on 5 March and will be under the Department of Child Care until further investigation. The accused has been running a chicken shop and also a fancy store in Mulky”, added Police Commissioner.

“At the moment we are not rushing into providing an exact and detailed report, since we are in the process of getting more information from the accused. But until now after investigation, we have known that after buying the baby from Rayan, Kavitha had sold the baby girl to her neighbour Mrs Mariam in Karkal. There is a lot more to learn from this case because every time we ask the accused he comes up with different stories. At the moment we are not sure whether the baby was kidnapped or missing, if that’s the case there are certain procedures to be followed. So for the moment we will produce the culprit before the court and ask for police custody to learn more details”, added Police Commissioner Sashi Kumar.

Accused Rayan (30) from Mulky

L- R: Mrs Mariam and Mrs Kavitha

When Team Mangalorean asked Mrs Mariam whether she had paid the full amount of Rs 3 lakh to Kavitha when she bought the baby from her, she said she has only paid Rs 5 thousand, but Ryan had confessed to receiving the full amount. So who is speaking the truth and who is lying will only be determined after thorough interrogation. DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar was also present during the press meet.