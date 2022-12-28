Baby Jesus statue vandalized, money robbed from Church in Mysuru

A statue of Baby Jesus was damaged and money robbed from the offering box of a church in Periyapatna town of Karnataka’s Mysuru district, police said on Wednesday.



According to police, the incident took place in the Saint Mary’s Church located on Gonikoppal Road on Tuesday. The miscreants barged inside the church and vandalized the Infant Jesus idol installed for the celebration of the Christmas festival.

The incident took place when the church was closed after morning prayers. The miscreants had broken the door and also robbed money from the offering box.

Father John Paul had lodged a complaint in this regard with the Periyapatna police station. The police officers rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection.

Further investigation was on.



