Baby Survives, Mother Dies after Jumping into a Pond with the Baby in Sullia

Mangaluru: As per police reports from Sullia police station, a 26-year-old mother hailing from Taloor of Devachalla village in Sullia taluk, had tied her three-year-old daughter around her body, trying to commit suicide by jumping into a pond to end her life and her toddler. It is learnt that the mother died, while the child has miraculously survived, but was admitted to a hospital where she remains in serious condition. The incident occurred during the wee hours of Wednesday 29 June at around 3 am.

The deceased person is Geetha (26), wife of Dayananda of Taloor, and her baby who survived is Poorvika. Geetha was an office staff of Nehru Memorial College-Sullia. Her husband Dayananda works as fire service personnel in the Sullia fire service department, and he was at work, while his wife committed suicide.

As per sources, the mother was found submerged in the pond, while the baby was holding on to a stone, with her head facing up, thus she survived. Locals along with family members who rushed to the pond lifted both the mother who had already succumbed, and the child, and took them to a nearby hospital.

The child was still in serious condition when admitted to Sullia government hospital, but later shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru for further treatment.