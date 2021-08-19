Spread the love



















Bach to return to Tokyo after creating controversy



Tokyo: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach is set to return to Tokyo to attend the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games after having spent over a month during the Olympic Games.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency has quoted sources as saying that Bach could arrive on August 23 (Monday) which is the day before the opening ceremony at the National Stadium.

Bach had fuelled controversy on his visit during the Olympic Games after went to an upscale Tokyo shopping district despite coronavirus emergency being imposed in Tokyo.

The 67-year-old was spotted strolling around in Ginza district along with his bodyguards despite public order by the government to avoid non-essential outings due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

