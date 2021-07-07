Spread the love



















‘BACK ON TRACK AFTER COVID-19’ Video Released by Dept of Physiotherapy -FMCAHS

‘BACK ON TRACK AFTER COVID-19’ Video Released by Dept of Physiotherapy of Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCAHS), Mangaluru on 7-07-2021 at the Council Hall, Father Muller Medical College Hospital.

Mangaluru: Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCAHS) is a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, a Registered Society sponsored by the Catholic Diocese of Mangalore; a Religious Minority Educational Institution established primarily for the benefit of the members of the Christian Community.This College is affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka, Bengaluru.The main aim of FMCAHS is to develop health care professionals who diagnose and treat individuals with the main motto of our Institution “Heal and Comfort”.

Their Vision is to heal and comfort the suffering humanity with compassion and respect, and to be recognized as a global leader in medical education and research.To ensure global standards in medical education, and To create and foster a centre of excellence for medical research. And their Mission is To be progressive in providing holistic health care services to all; To ensure global standards in medical education; and To create and foster centre of excellence for medical research

COVID-19 attacks the body and mind. The common problems faced by individuals after COVID-19 includes weakness, fatigue, shortness of breath with activity, difficulty in walking and performing daily tasks. When one experiences such physical impairments it can lead to stress which negatively effects the mind .Thus fear and depression can both impact the health of the body.

Thus trying to help the public at large to tackle the after effects of COVID in the community, the department of Physiotherapy Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences , have conceptualized and produced a video based on the guidelines given by the World Health Organisation for post COVID-19 survivors. As the recent research states that early intervention through exercise and activity aimed at treating the whole person will play an important role in the recovery process.

A Video release of ‘BACK ON TRACK AFTER COVID-19’ was launched on the 07-07-21 at Father Muller Medical College Hospital Mangaluru by Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, and he congratulated the department of Physiotherapy for this unique and most useful gesture. He emphasized the importance of exercise in everyday life and the evermore need to do so to gain strength after a COVID-19 bout. “During the time of Covid-19 fear, anxiety and crisis, this video created by the department of Physiotherapy will be very helpful. We can all live happily if we all follow the Covid-19 guidelines and take all the precautionary measures to contain the pandemic. The video presented will restore good health and will give hope for Covid patients by performing exercises. This will motivate them to improve their wellness.”

Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa Administrator Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Fr Ajith Menezes Administrator Father Muller Medical College , Fr Jeevan Sequeira and Fr Nelson Pais Assistant Administrators FMMCH, Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza Dean Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences , Dr Uday kumar Medical Superintendent FMMCH, Dr Kishan Shetty Deputy Medical Superintendent, Sr Janet Chief Nursing Officer, Prof. Sydney Roshan Rebello HOD, department of physiotherapy were present.

The 16 minute video directed by Prof Cherishma D’Silva , Unit head of Cardio-respiratory unit department of physiotherapy, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences was then shown to the audience The video comprises of breathing exercises, aerobic exercises, strength training along with warm up and cool down. Exercise heals the body and is a way to restore the mind and soothe emotions. By engaging in movements that the human body is already used to, we can begin the process of recovery and healing with exercise and movements.

The event was compered by Ms Ashmitha Patrao, Assistant Professor of the Physiotherapy Department, and the vote of thanks was rendered by Prof. Cherishima D’silva.

