Back To School Again! Parents Relieved As Their Kids Are All Happy at School Than Home

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Higher Primary School, Kodialbail, Mangaluru was all set to welcome students for in-person classes, Monday morning 20 September. Classes were decorated with balloons and thoughtful messages were written on blackboards like “You Are All Amazing Just the Way You Are”; “WELCOME-Welcome, Everyone is Unique, Learning Unites Us, Courtesy is Contagious, Overcome Obstacles, Make a Difference,Education is Power”; We All Have Something Within Us That World Needs-Dream BIG, Work Hard, Stay Kind”; Welcome Back Your School Missed You”; Welcome To Our Classroom Where The Magic Never Stops and The Adventure Never Ends”.

And here is a very thoughtful message that was seen in the VI std classroom at St Aloysius Higher Primary School , which said, “Dear Student, Like A Fresh Flower You Have Come To Us spreading Joy With Your Innocence & Happiness. May God Bless You & Give Us The Pleasure Of Being With You”- and the Headmistress Ms Philomena Lewis greeted and interacted with the students and their parents, and she was overjoyed to see her school children back after months- and the students were also happy and in smiles to be at their school which they missed for so long, and the company of their teachers and classmates.

Almost all schools from grades VI to X in Dakshina Kannada were open on Monday, for in-person classes. The unaided schools had remained closed on Friday, when other government schools from grades VIII to X commenced classes. Malleswamy, DDPI, Dakshina Kannada, speaking to the media said that the district will open 1,520 schools on Monday, and those unaided schools that remained closed on the first day of schools reopening for in-person classes, will also be opened. “The overall attendance on the first day was around 60%, and is expected to be more from Monday, since all schools are opening up. Teachers will first start with orientation, and then commence classes after a few days,” he said, adding that the government is yet to take decisions on opening of classes from grades I to V.

Shruthi Fernandes speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “I was hoping that the school would start soon, and I am relieved today, since two of my children attend classes here. I am very much confident that the management, teachers and staff will follow all the Covid-19 guidelines for the safety of the children. It was indeed a hectic time when children were at home, and they couldn’t enjoy the fun that they had at school. Online classes didn’t serve any good for the children to gain knowledge and be smart.like offline classes. It was nice of the management and teachers to give a special welcome to the students. Also good to see that the teachers have decorated the school with buntings and balloons, for a grand welcome”.

Yet another mother of VII std student, Shanthi Rao said, “The online classes did not help my daughter grasp anything and she was not focused on academics like before.The Vidyagama programme was only able to help to a certain extent for some children.. My child has forgotten basic mathematics and other subjects. I am happy that the government finally decided to reopen schools so that the children can now enjoy offline classes. I am grateful to the management and staff of St Aloysius Higher Primary School for taking all the precautions pertaining to Covid, for the safety of the students”.

A VII std teacher said, “We did miss our students, and we are happy to see them back happy and eager to learn in the class. Many were not happy with online classes, and they were hoping to be at the school soon, and today their dreams have come true. No one looked bored or unhappy, instead they were all happy and cheerful to be with their teachers and classmates. More than the students being happy, we teachers too are overwhelmed to have our students amidst us after a long time”.

It should be noted that months ago a lot of parents as well associations have urged the state government depending on Covid situation to consider reopening of schools phase by phase. The parents’ voice comes after primary school children have not attended any in-person classes for the past 1.5 years and they complain that their wards have lost touch over academics.

Prakash Anchan, who heads Sarkari Shaale Ulisi Belesi (Protect and Promote Government School) speaking to the media added that the academic condition of students studying in government schools was bad compared to their urban counterparts. “Not many had smartphones with the internet. Parents had complained that their children copy homework from others which is sent through social media apps. The children were also turning obese withoutany physical activities. This made them turn lazy both academically and physically. When our association had met Primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar long ago to discuss the issue, we requested him to reopen schools and conduct few classes with strict SOPs and that schools should not open if there is any sign of a possible third wave. Close to 99% of parents were in favour of opening schools and conducting in-person classes for at least two months. I am happy that the schools are open and students can learn better”

