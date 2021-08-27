Spread the love



















‘Baghdad conference aims to establish new regional order’



Baghdad: Iraqi President Barham Salih has said an upcoming conference in Baghdad will establish a new order based on common regional security and economic interdependence.

Salih told local media on Thursday that the Iraqi Neighboring Countries Conference “will contribute to easing regional tensions and crises, and support the path of constructive dialogue”, reports Xinhua news agency.

The President also confirmed the need to continue the fight against terrorism as well as corruption, as they are closely linked to violence and extremism.

On Wednesday, Nizar al-Khairallah, spokesman of the regional conference, said the dialogue will focus on economic and investment cooperation, adding that the representatives from the permanent members of the UN Security Council, the G20, and the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) will attend as observers.

Iraq has recently stepped up its preparations for the conference, which is scheduled to be held on Saturday and attended by representatives from Iran, Turkey, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Syria, in addition to Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

