Spread the love



















Baghel condoles death of 4 CRPF jawans in Sukma camp

Raipur/New Delhi : Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday condoled the death of the four CRPF personnel, who were shot dead by their colleague at a camp in Sukma district.

According to an official statement, the accused Ritesh Ranjan after getting ready for duty, randomly opened fire on other personnel sleeping in the barrack”.

However, the exact reason behind this incident, which took place at around 3.30 a.m. at the camp of CRPF’s 50th battalion deployed in Lingampalli village, is yet to be ascertained.

Three of the four victims in the firing hail from Bihar, and one from West Bengal. They have been identified as Dhanji, Rajib Mondal, Rajmani Yadav and Dharmendra Kumar.

In response to the incident, Baghel has directed police officers to take all necessary measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Meanwhile, seven CRPF personnel were also injured in the incident, of which two were airlifted to Raipur .

Sources told IANS that a team of senior CRPF officials, Inspector General (IG) Bastar along with Sukma district collector have reached the spot and further investigation was underway.

Like this: Like Loading...