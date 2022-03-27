Bahrain Shuts Down Indian Restaurant For Denying Entry To Woman Wearing Veil

A popular Indian restaurant, Lanterns, in Bahrain’s Adliya has been shut down after a veiled woman was barred from entering its premises.

A viral video showed one of the staff members blocking a veiled woman from entering the facility, NewsofBahrain reported.

The report noted that Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA) has launched a probe into the issue.

“We reject all actions that discriminate against people, especially regarding their national identity,” the BTEA said in a statement..

Meanwhile, sensing a backlash and a bad PR, the restaurant authorities were quick to come up with clarification on the incident.

The restaurant released a statement on Instagram saying the officials have suspended the duty manager.

“We have suspended the duty manager based on our investigation. We have been serving our customers from all nationalities living in this beautiful Kingdom for over 35 years now. Ours is a place for everyone to come and enjoy with their families and feel at home. In this instance, a mistake has been made by a manager who has been suspended and this doesn’t represent who we are,” the restaurant said.

The man who stopped a veiled woman from entering the restaurant was apparently from Karnataka, that’s currently been rocked by controversy over Muslim girls wearing hijab to school.

The incident comes across as pretty unusual for Bahrain, which is a Muslim majority country and general customs of Muslim society are well known in public spaces.