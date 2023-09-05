Bajpe Cops Arrest D’souza for Theft of Rs 5 Lakh Gold Ornaments

Bajpe Cops Arrest Vincent D’souza, age 34 from Bajpe for Theft of Rs 5 Lakh Gold Ornaments from a house at Karodi in Bajpe.

Mangaluru: As per Bajpe police on 1 September 2023, a man entered a house at Karodi in Bajpe and got away with Rs Five lakh worth of gold ornaments, and the accused was arrested on 4 September.

The arrested person is identified as Vincent D’Souza, age 34, residing in Tarikambla under Bajpe gram panchayat. The police have recovered 80 grams of gold ornaments valued at Rs five lakh from the accused, which included a gold mangal sutra, three gold finger rings, one pair of earrings, a necklace with white pearls, two gold bangles, and one pair of gold anklets.

The operation was conducted by Bajpe police led by inspector Prakash, PSI Gurappa Kanti, PSI Revana Siddappa, ASR Rama Poojary, PSI Ms Latha, PSI Kumareshan, Rashida Sheikh, Sujan, Rohita, Durga Prasad Shetty, Santhosha, Basavaraj Patil and Kenchana Gowda.

