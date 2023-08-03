Bajpe Police Arrest a Man & Confiscate 230 Gms of Charas & Car Worth Rs 7 Lakhs

Bajpe Police Arrest a Man & Confiscate 230.4 Gms of Charas aka Hashish, Marijuana, Cannabis & Car Worth Rs 7 Lakh

Mangaluru: As per reports from Bajpe police station, while the police were checking vehicles near Morning Star School in Mura Nagara on Wednesday 2 August at around 3,15 pm, they tried to stop a car which moving with no registration number, but the driver did not stop and fled away. However, the police managed to arrest the driver after his car lost control and hit a tree nearby.

The arrested person is identified as Abdul Azeez (34), a resident of Soorinje Kinnigudde in Surathkal vicinity. On checking they found charas weighing 230.4 grams in the car. Another passenger who was in the car managed to escape, and his name is reported as Cabaray Faizal, a resident of Todar in Moodbidri, and police are looking for him.

The operation was conducted under the direction of police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, DCPs Anshu Kumar and Dinesh Kumar, ACP Mahesh Kumar Naik and the Team led by Bajpe PSI Prakash. Further investigation is on.

