Bajpe Police Arrest Two Men for Stealing Batteries from Parked Vehicles



Mangaluru: The Bajpe police have arrested two persons on the charges of stealing batteries from parked vehicles on Tuesday, 8 August 2023. The arrested accused are Pradeep, aged 20, a resident of Mooduperara village and Aneel alias Anee, aged 23, from Kandavara village.

As per police, two cases have been registered after the duo stole batteries from parked vehicles, especially after dark, including vehicles like tipper trucks, and earth-movers (JCBs) in the areas of Adoor, Kaikamba, and Gurupura under the Bajpe Police limits.

Based on a tip-off, the police team led by Inspector Prakash, arrested the accused near Oddida Kala, when the stolen batteries were transported for sale, in a car. The police have seized the car worth Rs 4 lakhs, and 17 ‘Amaron brand’ batteries worth Rs 1.5 lakhs.

Along with police inspector Prakash, Gurappa Kanti, Revanna Siddappa, Kumareshan, Ms atha, Rama Poojari, Sujan, Rashid Sheik, Basavaraj Patil, Prakash, Kanchappa, Kanchana Gowda, among others joined in the operation

