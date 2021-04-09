Spread the love



















Bajpe Police Arrest Two Men Trying to Sell 164 Kg of Beef worth Rs 45K

Mangaluru : In spite of police arresting those dealing in illegal cattle trafficking and slaughtering, it seems like there is no end to it as more and more such cases are busted by the cops. In a recent case that took place this morning, 9 April 2021 at 7 am , two men had brought home a stolen cow in Addur in Bajpe police limits. Police were informed that these two men had butchered the cow and were ready to sell it. Rushing quickly to the spot, the police arrested the two men and confiscated a knife, sickle, digital weighing machine and 164 kg of meat worth Rs 45,000.

The arrested persons are Abdul Majeed aged 35 and P Mustafa aged 30 both from Addur village. As per police source this is the second time in a week that police have busted such cases of illegal sale of beef. The arrests were made under the supervision of ACP Mahesh Kumar, SI K R Naik along with PSIs Poovappa H M, Ms Kamala, Mohammed I, Rama Poojary and other police constables namely- Santhosh D K, rashid Sheik, Purshotham, Rajesh, Girish, L Lamani, Laxman Kamble, Siddalingaiah, Sanjeev among others.