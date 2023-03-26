Bajrang Dal activists attack DJ ‘Rang De Barsa’, Holi Party at Maroli, Case Filed

Mangaluru: The Bajrang Dal activists attacked a DJ party ‘Rang De Barsa’ on the occasion of Holi at Maroli here on March 26.

According to sources, the organiser Arjun had obtained permission to celebrate Holi at the ‘Surya Woods’ in Maroli. On March 26 afternoon, some students were enjoying the Holi celebrations at Surya Woods. When the party was going on, Bajrang Dal activists barged into the venue and disrupted the programme saying that an obscene dance was going on. They damaged the banners and the hoarding put up for the programme.

A verbal exchange took place between the organisers and Bajrang Dal activists. Police have booked a case against Ganesh Attavar, Jai Prasanth, Balchander, Akshay Chirag and Mithun for disrupting the programme.

