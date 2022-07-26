‘Bajrang Dal has no RIGHT to enter Pub Premises & Create NUISANCE’ – Akshith Suvarna

‘Bajrang Dal has no RIGHT to ENTER Pub Premises & Create NUISANCE & TENSION’ – Akshith Suvarna -the President of Dakshina Kannada Youth Janata Dal (Secular)

Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons during a press meet held at Utsav Hotel, Mangaluru on the incident that took place at the lounge in the City last night, Akshith Suvarna – President of Dakshina Kannada Youth Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) said, “First of all I want to ask these Bajrang dal members as to who permitted them to enter the premises of Recycle Lounge on Balmatta Road? Who are these people to take law into their own hands? What right do they have to enter private property without prior permission and question things”.

Suvarna further said, “I openly say that Bajrang Dal activists have NO RIGHT to ENTER a Private Lounge premise and thereby create NUISANCE & TENSION among the customers. Youth of the right age have the right to socialize with their friends in a lounge or a pub. No one can question or stop them, it’s their freedom when they reach a certain age. If these saffron activists have any problem with such socializing of youth, they need to approach the police first and request them to look into the matter”.

“Members of Hindu outfits have no right to question, ask for IDs or question the presence of youth at a social place. Because of all these acts and attacks by Saffron outfits, many youth are reluctant to come to our Smart City, which offers all kinds of entertainment and fun. With big companies establishing in Mangaluru, there are chances that no businesses will move to Mangaluru. Do the government, District Administration and Law enforcement authorities know about it? Then why are they keeping quiet by allowing such nuisance created by such outfits now and then?” questioned Akshith.

Akshith further said, “The question now is whether the Bajrangis entered the lounge or not, however, no one has the right even to enter a private compound/premises. Through this press meeting, I urge the Police Commissioner, who had already visited the spot this morning, to do a thorough investigation and arrest the culprits at the earliest and take necessary action. Such acts of indecency should not take place in future, which will spoil the reputation of Mangaluru and its law-abiding citizens”.

Radeesh Karkera- Youth JDS (North) President; Faizal Rehman- Youth JDS (State) leader; Rashid Beary -Youth JDS (DK) Organizing Secretary; Yathish Rai- Youth JDS (DK) Secretary; and Sumith Suvarna Bolar- Youth JDS (South) Secretary were present on the dais during the press meet.