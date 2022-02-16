Bajrang Dal leader Sunil KR dubs hijab controversy as ‘hijab jihad’

Udupi: Bajrang Dal Karnataka convener Sunil KR termed the hijab controversy “hijab jihad” and alleged a conspiracy behind the ongoing row. Speaking with India Today TV on Wednesday, the Bajrang Dal leader said, “There is a conspiracy behind the hijab controversy, hence we are calling it hijab jihad.”

“We are speaking on this issue because anti-national forces like Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) are active on this issue,” Sunil KR said.

He also said students should wear a uniform.

The spat between students and college authorities were reported from several areas after burqa-clad girls were asked to remove their hijabs and sit in the classroom.

Amid tight security with policemen deployed in and around Pre-university colleges at many sensitive places, the day saw a section of Muslim students remaining adamant not to remove the Burqa, let alone Hijab, the Islamic scarves.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Bagalkot, Bangalore, Chikkaballapura, Gadag, Shimoga, Tumkur, Mysore, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada.

The row over girls wearing hijab was triggered on January one when six girl students of a college in Udupi protested against the college authorities for denying them entry into the classroom while wearing Hijab.

The full bench of the Karnataka High Court where the girls had petitioned is hearing the matter on day-to-day basis.