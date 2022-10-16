Bajrang Dal worker killed after two groups clash in Delhi



New Delhi: A man was killed while two of his friends sustained severe injuries after two groups clashed in Central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar, police said on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Nitesh, is said to be a Bajrang Dal worker.

BJP leader and Supreme Court Lawyer Prashant Umeao alleged on Twitter that Nitesh was killed because he was a Hindu and a Bajrang Dal worker.

The police have, however, dismissed his claim and said that it was a fight between two groups and there was no communal angle in the matter.

A senior police official said that two groups clashed in the Shadipur area on Friday. The official said that Nitesh, Alok and Monty were in one group while three other young men were on another side.

“They had an argument which got heated up and soon a fight ensued. Nitesh and Alok sustained severe injuries in the incident. Initially, the victims did not give any statement before the police. We lodged an FIR under sections 308 and 34 of the IPC at Ranjit Nagar Police Station,” the official said.

A police team was formed and an investigation was taken up. Meanwhile, during the course of treatment victim Nitesh succumbed to injuries.

Police have got the CCTV footage of the incident.

The police said that they have identified the accused involved in the matter. The accused were identified as Ufiza, Adnan and Abbas. All the accused are said to be on the run.

The police said that Nitesh and Alok have previous criminal records.

Further investigation in the matter was on.

