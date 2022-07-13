Bakrid Celebration at St Aloysius PU College



Mangaluru: Eid Ul Adha was celebrated by the Centre for Inter Religious Harmony of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru. The celebration began with a solemn prayer service. Scripture from Holy Quran were recited and the significance of the feast was conveyed by Ms Nada.

On this occasion the Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ conveyed his greetings and opined that Bakrid is a feast of sacrifice which invites each one of us to sacrifice in whatever little ways possible, so that we can make others’ life meaningful. God invites each one of us to be available to serve society. Each religion talks about love, service, sacrifice and brotherhood. It invites us to be pure and holy. Fr Clifford also asked the students to believe in the goodness of humanity and practice it.

Eid Ul Adha is a festival of Sacrifice and brotherhood. To commemorate this, “Al Zakat” , a love offering box was inaugurated by the Principal. The love offering in the form of non-perishable items such as food items and stationery were contributed by students and staff members. The purpose of this initiative is to instill the values of sacrifice and brotherhood in the minds of the students. These items will be donated to the needy and downtrodden.

A short video narrating the story behind the celebration of bakrid was presented. Mr Ansaf welcomed the gathering and Mr Shawn proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was compered by Mr Chirag. The Campus Minister, Rev. Fr Sujay Daniel SJ, Staff coordinator Mrs Anita Pinto, Teaching Staff and student members of Centre for Inter Religious Harmony were present during the programme.

A card making competition based on the theme “Mubarak E -Al- Adha” was also conducted for the students.

The winners of Card making competition are as follows:

II PUC

I Place – 21C2219 Fathima ilfa

II Place – 21C2952 Tiana Dsouza

III Place – 21S0477 Surabi GM

I PUC

I Place – 22S0756 Dhanalakshmi R

II Place – 22S0250 Rosemary Binoy

III Place – 22C2870 Swathi S