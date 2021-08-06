Spread the love



















‘Bale Tulu Kalpuga’ – Tulu script learning classes by Tulu Koota Kuwait Inaugurated

Kuwait: Tulu Koota Kuwait (TKK), the prominent association in Kuwait, organized the inauguration of “Bale Tulu Kalpuga” – online Tulu script learning classes in association with Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, Mangalore on 30th July at 10.30 AM Kuwait time (1.00 PM IST), virtually on zoom platform.

The program commenced with a prayer song by Ms Saanidhya Sanath Shetty followed by Lord Ganesha’s invocation song by Mr Raffeek Uddin.

Tulu Koota Kuwait President, Mr Sanath Kumar Shetty, welcomed the guests and dignitaries to the function.

Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of the Udupi diocese blessed the program with his divine blessings and asked everyone to join their hands together for this precious Tulu script learning class. He also appreciated the philanthropy work of TKK.

In his address, Shree Shree Gurudevananda Swamiji of Odiyoour Shri Gurudeva Datta Samsthana stated that everyone should strive hard to uplift our ancient folk, literature of Tulu Nadu, and our faith in the society irrespective of religion and community. Furthermore, the initiative of the Tulu script learning class is very unique, and it will be a rewarding experience for TKK considering its positive impact on society.

Mr Dayananda G. Kattalsar, President, Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, Mangalore inaugurated the program by lighting the lamp, writing the Tulu alphabets in the sand and rice grains. Additionally, in his inaugural address, Mr Kattalsar appreciated the welfare activities of TKK. He described the importance of the Tulu language as one of the prominent ancient languages, and now with the approval of Unicode for Tulu script, this will reach many more people. He also remembered all the ex-presidents of Tulu Sahitya Academy, also appealed for support from everyone for the inclusion of the Tulu language in the 8th schedule. He also reiterated the importance of including our mother tongue at home and offices, which will eventually encourage the development of the language. In addition, he also thanked TKK for providing financial assistance to the Tulu teachers of Dakshina Kannada district with one month’s salary during the difficult time of this year.

Dr Thukarama Poojary, Founder, Rani Abbakka Tulu Study Center presided over the function as chief guest. In his speech, he appreciated TKK for taking responsibility for the class and elaborated the importance of learning a language, which is very essential for the uplifting of the community. He stressed the importance of a language in preserving and nurturing our culture.

Mr Akshay Pejavara, who will be teaching Tulu script briefed the details of the class and demonstrated few Tulu letters to the audience.

Various leaders of other regional Tulu associations, Mr Sarvothama Shetty from Abudhabi, Mr Ravi Shetty from Qatar and Mr Purushothama Chendla from Bangalore, briefed the audience about the importance of the program and extended their good wishes for the success of the event. Well-known persons from the media, literature, education fraternity who are actively engaged in Tulu language and Tulu Sahitya Academy, Mr Umar UH, Mr Navaneet Shetty Kadri, Mr Shashiraj Kavoor, and Dr Sayee Geetha from Nitte University attended the inaugural program and graced the function with their valuable words.

TKK Convenor Mr Sudhakar Shetty, advisors – Mr Satishchandra Shetty, Mr Tharendra Shettigar, Mr Wilson D’Souza, and Mr Ramesh Bhandary expressed their views and appreciated the initiative.

Ms Mugda Harish Bhandary, Mr Suresh Salian, Ms Lauren, and Rachel sang melodious Tulu songs during the program.

President Mr Sanath Kumar Shetty thanked all the dignitaries for accepting the invitation and gracing the event. The program was well compered by the energetic cultural secretary, Mr Manoj Shetty.

The virtual event concluded with a Vote of Thanks by the General Secretary of TKK, Mr Roshan Quadras. He extended thanks and gratitude to all the guests and participants for gracing the occasion. The invitation for the inaugural event was beautifully designed and composed by Mr. Sachidanand Suvarna.

TKK family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to their event sponsors, Al Mulla Exchange, Badr Al Samaa Medical Centre Kuwait, Khain properties, Oriental Restaurant, Al Ahleia Insurance Company, TVS Hyder group for their continuous support.

Like this: Like Loading...