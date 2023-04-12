‘BALE VOTE PADLEY!’ St Aloysius HS Art Teacher Creates Awareness on Voting by His Cartoons

‘BALE VOTE PADLEY!’ (COME CAST YOUR VOTE) St Aloysius High School, Mangaluru Art Teacher/Freelance Cartoonist JOHN CHANDRAN Creates Awareness on Voting in Dakshina Kannada through His Cartoons

Mangaluru: JOHN CHANDRAN, an Art Teacher at St Aloysius High School- Mangaluru, a Freelance Cartoonist and Winner of the District level Best Teacher Award, and Nation Builder Award by Rotary Club- Mangaluru, among many other Awards, is a versatile artist, and His repertoire of talent is varied. Though equally gifted as an Artist, Illustrator and Graphic Designer, it is for his Cartoons and Caricatures that John is best known. As a cartoonist, he is especially adept at drawing silent cartoons. His works have appeared in numerous newspapers and magazines and he has been selected thrice for the famous Hindustan Times Delhi cartoon exhibition. A high point in his life was when a leading newspaper chose to display his works alongside those of masters like R.K. Laxman and Ajit Ninan.

His work has adorned the pages of many Kannada dailies, various web portals, DSERT Text Book, Orthodontics Textbooks, Konkani Text Book etc. Born into a humble Mangalorean family on 24th October 1973, John Chandran became an artist by sheer grit and arduous effort. Graduating in Arts, John went on after graduating with his DMC, and AM degrees from Mahalasa School of Art and Hampi University which qualified him to be an Art Master since 1994, he has been employed as an Art Teacher at St. Aloysius High School, Mangaluru. He is also an alumnus of St Aloysius School and College, Mangaluru.

Art Teacher & Freelance Cartoonist JOHN CHANDRAN of St Aloysius High School, Mangaluru

L-R : John seen with Tulu Actor Aravind Bolar and Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Kumara

John Chandran’s Exhibitions/Credits so far include 1996: “Anaka”, a solo exhibition of cartoons at Prasad Art Gallery; 1997: Hindustan Times Cartoon Exhibition, Delhi; 1998: 7th National Cartoon Exhibition, Bangalore; 2000: Karavali Utsav Cartoon Exhibition; 2001: Kala Sangam State Art Festival 2007: State Cartoon Exhibition at COBO Hall, Mangalore; 2008: Kudla Kalavali Painting Exhibition; 2009: “E Bhoomi Nammadu” Cartoon Exhibition on Global Warming; 2010: N20-Laughing Bomb! solo exhibition of cartoons at Prasad Art Gallery & St Aloysius High School, Mangalore; 2011: “Nimmi and Friends” Cartoon exhibition at Indian Institute of Cartoon, Bangalore Books Published “Anaka”: Collection of Cartoons Nimmi: Collection of Cartoons & Caricatures Awards 1996: JCI Outstanding Young Person Award 2001: Kala Utsav Award 2011: Noopura Kasturi Award, and many more.

And now John Chandran along with many other cartoonists has joined hands The Dakshina Kannada’s Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation Committee has been exhibiting their cartoons related to bringing awareness on Voting in the forthcoming Elections, since 5 April 2023. Cartoons related to voter awareness are being exhibited at colleges and residential apartments. Recently, John Chandran and 18 other cartoonists from Mangaluru, Udupi, and other parts of the State displayed their cartoons on voter awareness exhibited at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru followed by Government First Grade College in Balmatta, Mangaluru, and the third one was at St Agnes College, Mangaluru.

John’s Cartoons are used on Hoarding put up by DK Systematic Voter Education & Electoral Participation Committee

John’s cartoon on a poster put up at the entrance of the Zilla Panchayat Office

Dakshina Kannada’s Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation Committee, headed by Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara, has been exhibiting these cartoons since 5 April 2023. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, John Chandran said, ” We have so far succeeded in reaching out to more than 5,000 first-time voters, and frankly speaking, it is the witty nature of cartoons that catches the attention of youth. The youth are all excited when they glimpse at these vote-related funny cartoons. Apart from colleges and residential apartments, these cartoons will be exhibited in malls and other public places”

“Following a proposal to me by the CEO of Zilla Panchayat Kumara during the last week of March 2023, I contacted a few fellow cartoonists, and surprisingly within a couple of days, I received nearly 80 cartoons, out of which I had to filter and exhibit 50 of them, and they were all a hit, liked by the viewers. These cartoons are being featured in the weekly E-magazine “E Focus” brought out by the District Sveep Committee. The committee has put out cutouts of “Bale Vote Paadle” caricatures of Tulu film actors Aravind Bolar and Navin D. Padil in Kavoor. Voter awareness cartoons by Me and other artists will be featured in the exhibition by Karnataka Cartoonists Association that will shortly commence in Bengwhichu. A similar exhibition is being planned by cartoonists in Vijayapura district” added Chandran

. Among the cartoons that caught my attention include the one by Nanjunda Swamy titled “Naavu Heege Irona” (Let us be like this). Here one person is seen closing his eyes and saying he will not see corruption. The second person closes his mouth to say he will not ask for freebies. The third person closes his ear to say he will not hear anything bad.

In the cartoon asking voters to vote without fear, John Chandran shows a voter pressing EVM with one hand and showing a “No” shield from his other hand to a politician holding a knife and bundle of notes.

Apart from John Chandran, others whose cartoons are being exhibited are Artists- Harini, Naganath, Raghupathi Shringeri, Jeevan Shetty, Eknath Bongale, G.M. Bomnalli, Koralakunte S Dayananda, Prakash Mulky, Namdev Kagadgar, Balachandra Patagar, Adarsh Pai, Gopi Heerebettu, Eranna Bengali, Rajesh M, M.V. Shivarama, Skanda M, and Sameer Hadimani.

