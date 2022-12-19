Balloon seller killed as gas cylinder explodes

Aurraiya (UP): A balloon seller died and his son was injured when a gas cylinder, used to fill gas in balloons, exploded in CISF residential colony in Aurraiya district.

The police, on being informed, reached the spot and rushed the injured to the district hospital where doctors declared the balloon seller Mohammad Islamuddin (65), a resident of Dibiyapur, dead.

According to the police, Islamuddin along with his son Anis had come to a programme of Conservatory Herbal Garden in CISF residential colony where he was filling gas in balloons when all of a sudden, the cylinder exploded.

Islamuddin, who had sustained serious injuries, was declared dead in the hospital while his son Anis, who too suffered serious wounds, is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Circle Officer (CO) Pradeep Kumar reached the spot and started investigation in this regard.

Further investigations are underway to ascertain the exact cause that led to the explosion,” he added.