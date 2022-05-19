Baloch militants now raising female suicide bombers

Quetta: Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah has confirmed the arrest of a suspected female suicide bomber from Turbat and said that the alleged bomber, identified as Noor Jahan, was arrested with her male co-accomplice, who was associated with the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)’s Majeed Brigade, Samaa TV reported.

Shah said a suicide vest, a Kalashnikov, nine kilograms (kgs) of explosive material and six grenades were recovered from the female suspect.

The arrest of the suspected female bomber was first reported two days ago.

The Balochistan government spokesperson said the raid was carried out by Makran Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police and intelligence agencies on May 16, adding that the female suspect had confessed during interrogation that she was being financed from abroad.

Farah Majeed said it was learnt during the investigation that a man named Naveed from Dubai was financing Noor Jahan.

BLA’s Majeed Brigade is raising female suicide bombers after turning innocent youth against the state, she said and added that the names of three more women had surfaced during the investigation, Samaa TV reported.

She said the investigation into the existence of female bombers was underway and any developments in this regard would be shared with people.