Ban on Muslim Traders in Hindu Temples – Sauharda Samithi meets Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji

Udupi: The Sauharda Samithi of Udupi met Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Math and appealed to intervene in the issue of banning Muslim traders in Hindu Temple Festivals.

The Team led by Abubakker Atradi and Fr Charles Menezes parish priest of Mother of Sorrows Church met the Swamiji in Sri Rama Vittala Auditorium of Pejawar Math and appealed that they intervene in the issue and allow the Muslim traders to carry out their business during the Temple Festivals.

Speaking on the occasion, Abubakker Athradi said, “Today we have met the Pejawar Swamiji and appealed to him to join hands with us to bring peace in the society. The Muslim Community also wants peace. It is not right to oppose the whole community for the mistakes of one or two people. We all should live together”.

He further said, “The Swamiji has said to form a committee to solve the issue peacefully and we are also ready for that. In the coming days, we hope that the situation will come to a peaceful end with a good decision”.

Pejawar Swamiji speaking to the media said, “Today the Muslim and Christian leaders met me and appealed to give Muslim traders a chance to carry out their business during the Hindu temple festivals. We agree that all should live peacefully in society, but people from all the communities should join hands to bring peace to society. The Hindu community has been hurt. We cannot solve the issue by discussing it only with the religious leaders, we should work from the root level to find a permanent solution for all the issues”.

Swamiji further said, “Today the Hindu community has started to react because they faced many painful situations. Many cattle were stolen from our cowsheds. It has hurt our sentiments. If anyone makes a mistake, it affects the whole society. Those who indulge in criminal activities should not be supported, only then peace will prevail in society”.