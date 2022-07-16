Ban on photography, videography at govt offices revoked in K’taka



Bengaluru: The ruling BJP in Karnataka on Saturday withdrew ban on videography and photography inside government offices, after the order came under sharp criticism from various quarters.

Deputy Secretary of Department of Personnel and Administration Reforms (DPAR) Anand. K. withdrew the order.

The prohibition order was made on Friday inviting wrath from all sections of society. Social media posts ridiculed the decision and accused the ruling BJP of encouraging the government employees who are already mired in corruption,

red tapism.

Following a submission by the Karnataka State Government Employees Association, the government had announced the ban on taking photo, videos in government offices.

The order mentioned that the president of the association had brought to their notice that private persons were making videos of employees at government offices during office hours and misusing them by making viral on social media.

This, it said, is bringing disrepute to the government. It also maintained that making of videos and photos cause difficulty to women employees.

The state government claimed that it has thoroughly verified the facts regarding this submission and found that it is necessary to prohibit photography and videography in the government offices and issued prohibition orders in this regard.