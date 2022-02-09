‘Ban SDPI & PFI- Also Ban Wearing Hijab which is being Misused’- Akila Bharata Hindu Mahasabha

‘Ban Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Popular Front of IndiaS (PFI)- Also Ban Wearing Hijab which is being Misused, where students can cheat while writing exams’- Akila Bharata Hindu Mahasabha

Mangaluru: A controversy over the hijab or headscarf worn by Muslim girls has escalated in coastal Karnataka. Echoes of the controversy are being heard in other parts of Karnataka too, even as a political slugfest is unfolding on the communally sensitive issue. Politicians from BJP, Congress and other political parties have raised their voices, blaming each other over the row. Meanwhile, the Muslim students filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court, and also approached the National Human Rights Commission. The Muslim girl students have argued that they cannot be forced to stay out of the college following a ‘sudden change in the dress code’ to bar hijab.

To counter girls wearing hijab, several Hindu boys have been turning up wearing saffron shawls, but they too have been barred from entering classrooms. Such cases have been reported in several colleges in Udupi district in coastal Karnataka. The row took a new turn in Chikkamagaluru when students of IDSG Government First Grade College arrived wearing blue shawls. They chanted Jai Bhim slogans and raised their voice in support of Muslim girls. They said they were in support of wearing hijab in colleges as part of religious practice.

Locally, during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club on Wednesday, the Akhila Bharata Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) accused the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Popular Front of IndiaS (PFI) of being behind the hijab issue. Speaking during the press meet, ABHM State general secretary Dharmendra said “Wearing of hijab in colleges should be banned since it is being misused. We are not supporting any political parties, be it BJP, Congress, JDS among others, because they are all creating more controversies. It should be noted that in many Muslim countries, Hijab or Burqa is not allowed to wear in public places. Then why is our Country being so liberal in allowing the wearing of Hijab/Burqa?”.

He further said, “We have seen many incidents taken place where Hijab has been misused, like plotting a bomb, attacks etc- so why are we taking chances by allowing even students to wear Hijab in colleges. Wearing Hijab students can even cheat while appearing for exams. Let them wear Hijab outside the college campus, but remove it in the campus, so that the controversy ends. ABHM strongly condemns the wearing of Hijab by students, and also urges the government to ban SDPI and PFI, which are inciting controversies. We very well know that BJP supported SDPI during the last elections, so stop Muslims voting for Congress, and now we are all facing the brunt of all these controversies. Let us not waste the life of students through this controversy, and try to end the ongoing Hijab row at the earliest. And ABHM will continue our fight until the wearing of Hijab is banned”.

Prem Shetty Polali and Puneet Suvarna Belthangady were present during the press meet.