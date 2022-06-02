Bangalore: Achievers to get Prestigious FKCA Award

Bangalore: The Federation of Konkani Catholic Associations (FKCA), a premier umbrella organization representing 33 Konkani Catholic Associations in Karnataka and worldwide, has announced the names of its prestigious award winners for the year 2022.

The awards instituted every year since 1998, to honour Konkani Catholics for their achievement and services not only to the community but also to the country in various fields.

Silvian Noronha, Chairman, FKCA, said that the Lifetime Achievement Award will be conferred on Fr Cedric Prakash SJ, a Human Rights, Reconciliation & Peace activist/writer.

The Professional Excellence Award will be presented to Justice John Michael Cunha, former Judge, High Court of Karnataka.

The Best Entrepreneur/Enterprise of the Year Award will be presented to renowned Enterprise M/S. Brilliant Printers Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore.

The Awards will be presented at the 24th Annual Federation Day of FKCA at St Joseph’s Indian High School Auditorium, Vittal Mallya Road, Opp. Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday, June 5th, 2022 at 5.00 pm.

Justice V Gopala Gowda, former Judge, Supreme Court of India will be the chief guest. The guests of honour will be K Jayaprakash Hegde, Chairman of the Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission and Former MP & Minister, Government of Karnataka.

Prithvi Reddy, State Convener, Aam Aadmi Party – Bangalore, Abraham TJ, President of the Karnataka Anti-Graft and Environmental Forum & Indian Christian United Forum, and Most Rev. Robert Michael Miranda, Bishop of Gulbarga, will preside over the function.

FKCA which was founded in 1998 in Bangalore has grown into a giant organization with global reach. As many as 33 associations of Konkani Catholics in different parts of Bangalore, Mysore, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Shivamogga, and 11 associations in other countries, including the USA, the UK, Canada, Kuwait, Qatar and Dubai, and Abu Dhabi in UAE are affiliated to FKCA.

The Federation works for the cause of Konkan Catholics and also in the larger interests of the community globally. FKCA today has made a strong presence by putting forth and taking up grievances of the Konkani Catholic community with several governments and a united forum in fighting for their rights.

For more information, kindly contact Vinod Lobo on 9886701148