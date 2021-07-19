Spread the love



















Bangalore Archdiocese honours 102 Youth Covid Warriors

Bengaluru: Yuva Chethana, the Youth Commission of the Archdiocese of Bangalore on Sunday honoured 102 covid volunteers at Paalanna Bhavana, Bangalore. Dr Peter Machado, the archbishop of Bangalore Archdiocese who presided over the function, appreciated the projects of the Youth Commission and expressed his gratitude to all the institutions which facilitated covid work during the second wave esp. the Camelian fathers, St John’s hospital, St Martha’s and St Philomena’s Hospital.

Addressing the covid warriors, the Archbishop said that volunteering during this time was like entering death’s den. The compassion that you have shown to the patients in the hospital and to the poor and the needy will come back to you someday when someone will be compassionate to you. Sharing his vision on the future plans of the youth commission, Archbishop Machado, said that food cabinets (community food banks) should be set up for the hungry in the archdiocese along with clothes banks.

Under the leadership of Jerry Jokin the president of ICYM (Indian Catholic Youth Movement) Bangalore various youth groups of the archdiocese swung into action during the second wave of the pandemic where 102 volunteered in covid wards of hospitals helping 4,000 covid patients, 28 youth volunteers in collaboration with “Here I am” group and gave honourable burials to 256 dead, 20 youth cooked and served 300 meals daily reaching a total of 15000 meals to the homeless in Royapuram, Chamrajapet and Mysore road areas. There was also an initiative where 30 volunteers distributed 500 plus grocery kits to poor families and also conducted a 3-day vaccination drive where 300 people were vaccinated.

The current initiative is providing 600 plus medical kits worth Rs 3,500 each to Covid patients with support from Don Bosco BREADS Bangalore.

Fr John Thekkekara, the Associate Director of St John’s Hospital, Sr Gracy RGS – Superior, St Martha’s Hospital, Sr Theresiamma – Administrator, St Philomena’s Hospital, Fr Cyril Victor – Director, Palana Bhavana, Sr Wilma Rebello, the Provincial of St Charles Borromeo Congregation, Praveen Peter – Congress MLC Candidate, Fr Rubin Mathew SDB – Director Don Bosco BREADS and other dignitaries were also present at the function.

Fr Anil D’Sa, the youth director, Bangalore Archdiocese, delivered the vote of thanks. Covid volunteers Melisha Noronha and Leo Anto shared their volunteering experiences.

