Bangladesh reports highest single-day dengue cases so far this year



Dhaka: A total of 287 people were hospitalised for the mosquito-borne dengue fever in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time Monday, the highest number in a single day so far this year, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

According to the figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health, 279 people were diagnosed with the dengue in Dhaka alone, the Xinhua news agency reported.

With the fresh infections reported Monday, the number of dengue cases has surged to 3,182 in Bangladesh so far this year with four suspected deaths, the DGHS said.

The fresh infection tally indicates the fast-rising trend of the Aedes-borne disease in the Bangladeshi capital city.

Authorities in Dhaka have recently strengthened mosquito eradication drives as dengue season begins here with June’s monsoon rains.

