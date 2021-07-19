Spread the love



















Bangladesh’s Covid-19 cases surpass 1.1mn



Dhaka: More than 1.1 million cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bangladesh as of Sunday.

The country’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported 11,578 new Covid-19 cases and 225 more deaths on Sunday, making the tally at 11,03,989 and death toll at 17,894, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The official data showed that 39,806 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time Sunday across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 932,008 including 8,845 new recoveries Sunday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.62 per cent and the current recovery rate is 84.42 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 13,768 on July 12 and the highest number of deaths of 230 on July 11.

