Bank Irregularities Allegations against Pramod Madhwaraj: CIC Rejects T J Abraham’s Application

Udupi: The Central Public Information officer of Syndicate Bank has rejected Social Activist T J Abraham’s application against former minister Pramod Madhwaraj.

T J Abraham had filed a complaint under the Right to Information Act to the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) of the Syndicate Bank alleging irregularities by Syndicate bank while granting loan to Pramod Madhwaraj.

The complaint was dismissed by the Central Public Information officer of the bank, who reviewed the complaint, considering that the application had sought private information and the same was not in the public interest.

On the dismissal of the RTI application by CPIO, Abraham appealed to the First Appellate Authority (FAA) to provide complete information and take action against CPIO as the information provided by the CPIO was inadequate.

The FAA, which examined the complainant’s application, upheld the order issued by the CPIO and noted that disclosing the personal information in the pretext of public interest was not allowed.

Dissatisfied with the order issued by FAA, the complainant then lodged a complaint with the Central Information Commission, New Delhi.

The CIC heard the application through a video conference, asked the complainants and informants, and obtained details on certain issues.

Syndicate bank officials convinced the CIC by providing all details sought by the CIC. They stated that Pramod Madhwaraj was a reputed customer of Syndicate Bank, and the bank has followed all the rules and regulations and complied with legal norms while granting the loan. Considering the facts of the case reported by the CPIO, and the observations made by the FAA, the Central Information Commission, New Delhi upheld the orders of the CPIO & FAA and rejected the petition of TJ Abraham.