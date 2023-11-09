Bank Manager Commits Suicide by Stabbing Himself

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident, a 51-year-old bank manager committed suicide by stabbing himself at his residence in Bondel here, on November 9.

The deceased has been identified as Vadiraj K (51), from Bondel. He was working as the General manager at Karnataka Bank.

According to the primary reports, when Vadiraj was alone at home, he stabbed himself in the neck and stomach. When his wife reached home she found him in a pool of blood. He was rushed to the hospital but breathed his last on the way.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal visited the spot for further investigations.