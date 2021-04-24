Spread the love



















Bank robbers involved in Baramulla heists nabbed



Srinagar: Police in Jammu and Kashmir arrested three persons on Saturday and said they were involved in recent bank robberies in the Baramulla district.

They were involved in three recent bank robberies, the police said.

On April 22, the three robbed the Sherabad Khour bank branch of J&K Bank in Pattan tehsil when they entered the branch wearing PPE kits. They had decamped with cash and the 12 bore gun of the bank guard.

“They had come in a Maruti alto car, but they left in a Maruti 800 which they forcibly snatched from a local.

“Yesterday, the Maruti 800 and the 12 bore gun were found in Kunzar area of Tangmarg tehsil where the robbers had abandoned these,” sources said adding that further investigation was underway to find out other criminal involvements of the three.