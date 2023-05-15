Banner of BJP Leaders with Garland of Slippers in Puttur – Two Arrested

Puttur: The Puttur Town police arrested two persons on May 15, in connection with the banner featuring former CM D V Sadananda Gowda and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel with a garland of slippers in Puttur.

The arrested have been identified as Vishwanath and Madav from Narimogru Puttur.

The BJP cadres were disappointed over losing the Hindu bastion of Puttur in Dakshina Kannada. The banner, put up by “aggrieved Hindu workers” of the constituency in Puttur, offers “respectful homage” to the two leaders, who they consider responsible for denying a seat to Hindutva activist Arun Kumar Puthila, who later contested as an independent candidate, leading to the BJP’s loss.

Based on the complaint filed by the Municipal Commissioner Puttur CMC Madhu S Manohar, the Puttur town police have arrested the accused and the search is on for others.

