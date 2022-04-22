Bantwal Deanery holds Altar Servers Convention

Mangaluru: In an initiative to promote Vocations to priesthood and religious life among altar servers, the Commission for Vocations of Bantwal Deanery organised “Altharicho Alankar” – a day’s camp for all the servers of the deanery parishes at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Loretto, Bantwal on April 20, 2022.

Almost 250 altar servers attended the camp. Rev. Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, Director, Vocation Service Centre, Mangalore, Rector, Gladsom Home Minor Seminary, Director, Canara Communication Centre, Mangalore was the resource person. He motivated altar servers to respond to God’s Call and choose a life which pleases the Lord. He helped them to discern their call and gave them a brief understanding of priestly and religious life.

As part of the programme, all Altar servers attended the Holy Mass with their altar serving vestments. During the Holy Mass, Rev. Fr Anil Fernandes said, “Altar servers are the chosen ones to be close to the altar at every Mass. You are all invited to be close to the Lord and serve him dearly. You are all called to be holy as you touch the holy articles used for the mass. The desire to serve the Altar must inspire you to become priests and religious so that one day you yourself can offer this Holy Sacrifice in your hands”.

Fr Anil Fernandes also briefed about different congregations of religious men and women and their way of life to help children to make an informed decision while choosing their way of life.

Besides the mass and motivational talks, the day was filled with sing-songs, group activities, quiz, dance and lots of fun.

Rev. Fr Trishan D’Souza, Assistant Parish Priest of Modankap parish co-ordinated the whole programme. Rev. Fr Francis Crasta, Parish Priest of Loretto parish along with the Commission for Vocations hosted the programme and made all local arrangements. Rev. Fr Jason Monis, Principal, Loretto School, religious sisters, and commission coordinators of different parishes were present.