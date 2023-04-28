Bantwal: Rashly driven car rams bike, kills rider, injures pillion

Mangaluru: A bike rider lost his life and the pillion rider was injured after a car rammed into their bike at Bambila in Bantwal rural police station limits in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Lobo (35) of Amtady in Bantwal taluk. His neighbour Akash sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital here.

Sandeep and Akash are welders. It is learnt that rash driving by the car driver led to the mishap, sources said.

Punjalkatte police have registered a case.

