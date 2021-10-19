Spread the love



















Bar Council of UP calls for strike against killing of lawyer



Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Bar Council of UP has asked lawyers across the state to abstain from judicial work on Wednesday in protest against the killing of a lawyer in the court premises of Shahjahanpur district.

The lawyer, Bhupendra Pratap Singh, was shot dead inside the Shahjahanpur civil court on Monday.

All the presidents and secretaries of the Bar associations across the state will hand over a representation to the district magistrate concerned to register their protest. The lawyers belonging to tehsil will hand over the representation to the sub-divisional magistrate concerned in this connection.

The Bar Council of UP has expressed its deep anguish over the recent killings of the lawyers in the state.

According to member secretary of Bar Council of UP, Prashant Singh Atal, the Council has decided to ask the state government to implement Advocates’ Protection Act in order to protect the lawyers across the state. Further, it has demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the dependents of the deceased lawyer and also a government job to one of the family members of the deceased.

It has also urged the state government to develop a mechanism across the state to restrain the entry of any person with a firearm in the court premises, so that such criminal activity be checked in future.

