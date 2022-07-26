Barging into a Pub by Bajrang Dal Members, Top Cop Clarifies & Assures Action

Mangaluru: A gang of Bajrang Dal members had barged into a city pub “Recycle – Lounge & Pub” on Balmatta Road, behind Liquid Lounge, Mangaluru on Monday, 25 July night, where a group of youngsters were celebrating a farewell party, had abused the revellers, forced them to stop the party, and walk out, as per sources. Police who arrived at the spot dispersed the crowd and brought the situation under control. It is learnt that the Bajrangis had taken this move following a video that had gone viral of youth kissing.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar who visited the pub this morning (Tuesday 26 July), briefing the media said, “This pub which has been existing for years was targeted by members of a saffron outfit when they found out that a few youths were having a farewell party, joined by boys and girls. After verifying the CCTV footage, and other information gathered, we will take the necessary action”.

” As per the information we received, a group of 5-6 people of a Hindu organization approached the bouncer named Dinesh and questioned him whether a few young boys and girls were having a party inside. Quickly the bouncer informed the pub manager, who checked on the group having the party. It was found that a group of students were having a farewell get-together party. When the manager requested that group to leave, they agreed to do so”, added the police commissioner.

He further said, “As per the bouncer, the Hindu activists didn’t enter the pub, and only spoke to him and left. However, we will verify the CCTV footage and take necessary action and conduct a thorough probe into the incident. We have also taken the statements of the pub manager and the bouncer. Whatever the case, no one has the right to enter a premises and question as to what’s happening. Also, no one has the right to ask for an ID and licence, except the concerned authorities. We will take action after gathering all the information and facts”.

“Seems like this action of the Hindu activists was taken in the wake of the recent video of youth kissing that had gone viral, and they wanted to interfere here. However, there is no relation between the youth in the video that went viral and the pub incident. As per the rules of the pub, anyone above the age of 21 can enter, therefore we will also look into it and take necessary action”, added the police commissioner.