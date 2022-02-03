Barke Police Arrest Youth for Threatening Students with Sickle

Mangaluru: The Barke police have arrested a youth for threatening students with Sickle at a reputed College campus at Ballalbagh here on February 3.

The arrested has been identified as Vishwanath (22) from Vivek Nagar, Ballalbagh.

On February 1, there was an argument between the college students and the youth of the locality when students noticed rash riding of two-wheelers and requested them to ride slowly. At around 3:00 pm, a youth came on a two-wheeler with a sickle, entered the college campus and threatened the students. The incident was recorded by the college students and posted on social media.

Later the Barke police visited the spot and registered a case under section 504, 506 IPC and 25 Arms Act. Based on the video, the Barke police have arrested Vishwanath and produced him before the court.