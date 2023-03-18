Barricades collapse as Union Minister’s chopper lands in Vijayapura

An incident of barricades collapsing during the landing of a helicopter carrying Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was reported from Vijayapura district on Saturday.

According to authorities, the incident raised security concerns, and the authorities were looking into it. The Union minister reached Vijayapura to attend a public rally of the beneficiaries of state and central government projects in the premises of the Sainik School.

When the chopper was in the landing process in the premises of the school, the barricades erected to protect the perimeter came off and collapsed due to the force of the wind that was generated during the landing.

The police on the spot rushed and erected them again, without giving any room for danger. Later, Joshi headed towards the guest house from the helipad.

On March 6, the landing of the chopper carrying former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was aborted as littered plastic bags came flying near the helipad in the outskirts of Jewargi town of Kalaburagi district. The temporary helipad was constructed in the town to facilitate the movement of leaders. But, as the authorities had not ensured the maintenance and follow of protocols, plastic bags in the area came flying at the time of landing of the chopper.

The pilot aborted landing and kept hovering in the air till the authorities got the helipad area filled with plastic sheets and waste cleaned. Later, the chopper made a safe landing, according to authorities.

