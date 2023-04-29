Basangouda Patil Yatnal, a Launch Pad for BJP’s Gaali Politics – Charan Singh Sapra

Mangaluru: “There is a rich tradition in Karnataka that women are kept in high esteem. The dignity of women is never lowered by any leader or any political party in Karnataka. But yesterday we saw the ego and sheer arrogance of BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal, the way he denigrated and demeaned UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is deplorable and not accepted by the masses. Basangouda Patil Yatnal is a Launch Pad for BJP’s Gaali Politics”, said AICC Spokes Person Charan Singh Sapra during a press meeting held at the Congress Bhavan, Mallikatta here on April 29.

Addressing the media persons Charan Singh Sapra said, “The Bharatiya Janata party in Karnataka and its leaders have lost their mental and political balance. Facing a complete rout in the assembly elections, BJP leadership is frustrated to the core and is hurling filth and muck, which is the product of their ugly character and a dirty mindset of denigrating and insulting the congress leadership. They have lost all sense of propriety, political balance and even a remote iota of decency and decorum”.

Sapra further said, “Instructed by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and supported by chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, BJP leader and Modiji’s personal favourite, Basavan Gowda Patil Yethnal has stooped to the lowest level by calling UPA chairperson and former congress president, Sonia Gandhi has ‘Vishkanye’ and ‘Agent of China and Pakistan’. This is the worst kind of sacrilege and abuse being hurled upon Sonia Gandhi and Congress leadership at the instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. BJP leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modiji have made a profession of abusing the Nehru, Gandhi family. Prime Minister Modi himself has in the past, called Sonia Gandhi, ‘Congress ki Vidhwa’ and even used filthy language like calling her ‘Jersey Cow’”.

Sapra also said, “The filth and muck hurled at Sonia Gandhi, the wife of the former prime minister who was martyred for the country, reflects the debased and undignified character of the BJP and its leadership. The sad part is that all of this has the tacit approval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Basavaraj Bommai. The character and dignity of Narendra Modi will be tested today. If the Prime Minister has even an iota of decency or dignity, he should immediately expel Basavan Gowda Patil Yethnal from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Otherwise, it will be proved that the debased, ugly and deranged remarks made by Yethnal against Sonia Gandhi are at the instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai”.

“Congress also demands that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tender an unconditional public apology to Sonia Gandhi and to the Congress Leadership. BJP candidate Rajkumar Patel Thakur’s statement comparing PM Modi with ‘Neel Kant’ is an insult to Lord Shiva. This shows BJP leaders’ sheer ego and arrogance. Lord Shiva never supported 40% commission Sarkara nor propagated ‘Jumla’ to mislead the masses”, said Sapra.

District Congress President Harish Kumar, KPCC spokesperson Vinayraj and others were also present.

Like this: Like Loading...