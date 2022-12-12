BASF India Limited Mangalore Site conducts Mock Drill in presence of District Disaster Management Group

Mangaluru: MBASF India Limited, Mangalore Site conducted an on-site mock exercise in their premises on Friday, 9th December 2022 to check the emergency preparedness and response. The drill was conducted in the presence of the District Disaster Management group.

The mock drill was conducted in the Solvent tank farm with a fire and injury Scenario. Later a review meeting was held to analyse the shortcomings and lessons from the mock exercise.

Mr Rajesh Mishrikoti, Deputy Director of Factories, Govt. Of Karnataka, Mr Vijay Kumar, District Disaster Management Authority, Dr G Srinikethan, Member, District Disaster Management Group, and Sunil Kumar, Dept. of Fire and Rescue Services, Mangalore were the chief guests for the program. The Authorities who witnessed the drill complimented BASF for the firefighting and emergency handling abilities showcased during the drill.

Representatives from neighbouring industries viz MRPL, HPCL, MCF, Cardolite, Syngine, Total Gas, IOCL, BPCL and others participated in the mock drill.

BASF India Limited, Mangalore conducts this mock exercise every year in presence of the District Disaster Management Group.