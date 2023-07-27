Basheer, a Chain Snatcher on the Run Arrested after 23 Years

Mangaluru: An accused in a case related to chain snatching which was registered by the Urwa Police on 17 December 2000, who was absconding for 23 years after a warrant was issued by the Court,, was arrested by the police on Wednesday 26 July 2023. The accused is Basheer (51), a resident of Durga Quarters, Akala, Ullal.

As per police report, a case was filed on the trio, namely Basheer, Hussain and Moideen Kudroli accusing them of snatching the Kariyamani of a woman at around 8.45 pm on December 17, 2000 at knifepoint and escaping from the spot. A complaint was filed in Urwa police station, under 130/2000 col 392 IPC Act

Even though Hussain and Moideen were arrested within a few days of the crime, however, Basheer managed to escape and was in hiding for the last 23 years.The court took out an arrest warrant against him. However, Basheer neither attended court nor surrendered to the police station.

After his arrest on Wednesday, he was produced in court and has been remanded in judicial custody.

