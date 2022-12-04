Bawana Shocker: 53-yr-old woman beaten to death by neighbours

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 53-year-old woman was beaten to death allegedly by her neighbours in outer Delhi’s Bawana area, the police said.

It has been alleged that the accused poured chilli powder in the eyes and private parts of the victim before thrashing her to death, sources said. However, the police have not confirmed the chilli powder angle. The incident took place on Friday evening.

The daughter-in-law of the deceased tried to come to her rescue, but she too was thrashed, causing serious injuries.

The deceased, identified as Ramawati, reportedly had an argument with her neighbours which flared up, leading to the incident.

“The accused locked the victim in her own house and thrashed her. The daughter-in-law rushed to her rescue, but she was also attacked. They kept on beating Ramawati until she died,” a source said.

The police have detained two women for the alleged involvement in the incident, while the male accused are still on the run.