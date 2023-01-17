‘BB16’: Nimrit is captain again; Shalin, Tina, Sumbul, Soundarya nominated

‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has again been named the captain of the house.



Mumbai: ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has again been named the captain of the house.

Bigg Boss said that ‘Ticket To Finale’ is also linked to captaincy and the contestants have to remove Nimrit from this position.

Bigg Boss asked her to read the rules, adding that if they are broken she will lose her captaincy. Tina, Priyanka and Shalin started planning as to how to break the rules so that Nimrit can be removed from her position.

Meanwhile, during the nomination task, each housemate has to name the contestant whom they think should leave the house.

The nominated contestants for this week are Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer and Soundarya Sharma.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

Like this: Like Loading...