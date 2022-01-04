BBMP to open 1 Covid care centre in each assembly in B’luru



Bengaluru: As the Covid-19 cases are increasing in the city, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday instructed the Chief Health Officer Dr Balasundar to identify a Covid Care Centre in all assembly constituencies in BBMP limits.

Speaking after inspecting the Covid Care Centre established at Kempegouda community hall under CSR funds in Nandini layout in Mahalakshmi constituency in the city, he said that, as Covid cases are increasing day by day, one centre in each assembly constituency should be reopened.

He instructed the Health officer to give details, name and address of Covid care centres, number of beds, number of oxygenated beds, available cylinders, number of oxygen concentrator etc.

“The Covid Care Centre was already set up at Kempegouda community hall in Nandini layout in Mahalakshmi constituency. Now, under CSR fund, the oxygen plant, 18 oxygen fitted bed facilities on the first floor is ensured. For that, appointment of doctors and personnel will be done and the centre will become a full fledged one,” said Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah.

Speaking to reporters he said, 45 bed facility in ground floor and 18 oxygen fitted bed facility is available on first floor. Oxygen plant is also there. Around 40 oxygen concentrators are there.

Speaking on the occasion, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said, “It is instructed the concerned to identify 1 each Covid care centre in all assembly constituencies as the number of cases are increasing. Persons with mild symptoms, if they are unable to take treatment under home isolation could get treatment here,” he said.