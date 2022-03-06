BCCI announces schedule for IPL 2022, CSK to face KKR in season opener



New Delhi: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on fellow finalists of the last season, Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match of IPL 2022 on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium, the BCCI confirmed on Sunday while announcing the schedule for the 15th season of the cash-rich league.

A total number of 70 league matches and four Playoff games will be played in 65 days in Mumbai and Pune.

In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune, the league said in a statement.

The league will stage its first double-header on March 27, starting with a day game at Brabourne where the Delhi Capitals will square off against Mumbai Indians. The DY Patil Stadium will host the clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at night.

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on March 29 when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals.

Overall, there will be 12 doubleheaders in total with the first match starting at 1530 hrs IST. All evening matches will start at 1930 hrs IST.

The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on May 22 at the Wankhede Stadium.

The schedule for the Playoffs and the IPL 2022 final, to be played on 29th May will be announced later.