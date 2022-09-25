BCCI congratulates legendary pacer Jhulan on a stellar international career

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday congratulated legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami on a stellar career in international cricket. Jhulan, who also captained India in her 20-year international career, retired from international cricket following the conclusion of the ODI series against England at Lord’s on Saturday, which India won 3-0.

In an international career spanning over two decades — the second longest in women’s international cricket — Jhulan, who made her international debut against England at Chennai in 2002, represented India in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs and 68 T20Is picking 355 wickets across formats, the most by any bowler in women’s international cricket.

“With Jhulan announcing her retirement from international cricket, an era has come to an end. She took immense pride in representing India and always put her best foot forward as she served Indian cricket with distinction.”

“She was the leader of India’s bowling attack and her feats will continue to inspire the present and budding cricketers. Her contribution to the game has been monumental. While her inspiring presence on the field will be missed, her achievements will continue to motivate the upcoming cricketers,” said Sourav Ganguly, president, BCCI.

Jhulan, who went on to play five ODI World Cups — 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022 — remains the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Women’s Cricket World Cups with 43 scalps. She also remains the only pacer in women’s cricket to have 250-plus wickets in ODIs, with her overall tally standing at 255 wickets.

“Jhulan Goswami is one of the greatest to have ever graced the game. She, with her exceptional bowling skills, led India’s bowling attack with elan for numerous years and will remain a benchmark for the young cricketers who wish to represent the country at the highest level. As she embarks on a new journey and starts a new inning, I wish her all the very best,” said Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI.

In her final international match against England at Lord’s, Jhulan was given a guard of honour as she came out to bat, but was clean bowled on the very first ball off left-arm pacer Freya Kemp. With the ball, she came back to take out Alice Capsey as England’s top-order collapsed.

In her final over of international cricket, she castled Kate Cross on her 10,001st delivery in ODI cricket to sign off on a high.

“As women’s cricket continued to grow in the country, Jhulan Goswami, along with Mithali Raj, remained at the forefront. Jhulan never shied away from going that extra mile, be it with her performances on the field or be it for the preparations to seek excellence.”

“Her stellar achievements and tremendous work ethics were there for everyone to see and her outstanding contributions towards our game will continue to inspire her teammates and budding cricketers,” said Arun Singh Dhumal, Treasurer, BCCI.

After India won the Lord’s ODI by 16 runs, Jhulan was carried off the field with young pacer Meghna Singh lifting on her shoulders and then led a lap of honour of the iconic venue with her teammates.

