BCFOWA Files Writ Petition State HC against Department of Stamps and Registration

Mangaluru: Bengaluru City Flat Owners Welfare Association ( BCFOWA) a not-for-profit registered association serving home buyers and owners in Karnataka.

has filed a Writ Petition No. WP/511/2021 in The High Court of Karnataka against Department of Stamps and Registration seeking clarification on Registration of Deed of Declaration (DOD) which is supposed to one of the important document for Residential Complex / Apartments is registered by the Builders at the Sub-Registrar office in Book 1 or Book 4 without authority of law, and to direct the department to stop registering such documents.

The writ also highlights many misconceptions regarding the DOD and how the government authorities namely the revenue department , the inspector general of registration and commissioner of stamps are registering these documents without proper backing of the law! On Tuesday January 12, 2021 the Honorable Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum of High Court of Karnataka heard the matter and has issued notice to the relevant departments and Govt. of Karnataka to file objections by 10th February 2021 and the next date of hearing case has been given on 18th February 2021.