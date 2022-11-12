BCIC Emerging Star Award 2023 – Namma Startup Award Supporting Partner – KCCI

Mangaluru: Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) co-partnered with Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) in organizing the BCIC Emerging Award 2023, Namma Startup Awards roadshow event on 10th November 2022 at K-tech Innovation Hub, Mangaluru.

The event focused on awarding startups in various categories across the Karnataka state. There are a total of six categories like Deeptech Startups, Social Startups, Women-led startups, Beyond Bengaluru startups, Campus startups, and Corporate Intrapreneur and members can choose from these categories to register for the award. The focus area is Karnataka, beyond Bengaluru, Women entrepreneurs, and startups working towards the social cause. Around 50 startups registered for the award and attended the event. The boot camp and award function is likely to be scheduled between February and March 2023.

The event also had three speakers addressing the startup companies. Ganesh Kamath, President, KCCI addressed the gathering on the topic, ‘Opportunities to Startup in Coastal Karnataka’. Rabindra Sah, Chief Engineer – Strategic Project Tata Technologies spoke on the topic, ‘Implementation of Deep tech with design thinking’ and Mr Mayur Shetty, Founder CEO, Black Frog Technologies expressed his views on ‘Entrepreneurs – Survival of the Fittest at Tier 2 city

Jagan Karthick G, Program Lead, Derbi Foundation explained the registration process for the startups to nominate themselves for the award. The winner and runner-up will get prize money, one-year BCIC membership, Connect to Venture Capitalist, Branding & Recognition, and GTM opportunity to relevant member companies.

The last date for registration is on 31st December 2022.