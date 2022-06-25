BDA site for Saalumarada Thimmakka: CM Bommai Hands Over the Sale Deed

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who granted a BDA site for Saaluamrada Thimmakka, formally handed over the sale deed of the site Saturday.

The Chief Minister presented the BDA site allotment and sale deed documents to Thimmakka, who called on the Chief Minister at his Race Course Road residence, along with her foster son.

Thimmakka has been granted a 50X80 feet site in Sector ‘J’, 7th Block in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda layout.